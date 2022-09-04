Bola Okolie:  Queen of Premium Drinks Celebrate Three Decades in Style

As a whole, women are marvellous. But beautiful women are more marvellous. However, there are no words that effectively capture the sheer marvelousness of women who are both stunningly beautiful and successfully brilliant. These women, with Bola Okolie as a fine example, are the true delight of any and every human society. And considering that Okolie has done much to revolutionize the gathering of the higher tiers of this society, the acclaim for her work is immeasurable.

These are happy times for Okolie with the celebration of 30 years of good business with her brainchild, the top drinks service company in Nigeria, Bonix. Since setting up Bonix, Okolie has spiced up gatherings with additions of colourful concepts such as the LED Bar and Lounge, systematic party chaperone service, and many others. With Bonix in operation, many soirées have won the heart of attendees with their thoughtful impressions and top-tier provisions for wine and drink.

As a way to clink celebratory glasses for Bonix’s 30 years in the business, Okolie commanded that Sunday, August 28, 2022, be the gathering date for some of her best clients, associates, friends, and relatives. The event tagged #BONIXEPERIENCE3.0, which was held at the Whitestone Events Center, Oregon, Ikeja, Lagos, had different individuals of prestige and repute in attendance.

It was indeed a show of character and evidence of Okolie’s still-growing influence as many of the attendees were garbed in the party colours of black with a touch of orange. And as she is wont to do, Okolie was up and about, hugging friends in surprised delight and fascinating onlookers with her uninhibited and tinkling laughter.

Indeed, all things are bright and beautiful for Okolie, the renowned queen of premium drinks in Nigeria. Bonix is gaining more and more ground with the high and mighty, even though Okolie continues to carry herself humbly, not overly flaunting her peerless style.