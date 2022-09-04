  • Sunday, 4th September, 2022

BBNaija S7: How Will Sheggz Fare in Tonight’s Eviction?

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

Sheggz, the Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, received a lot of heat last week for the way he spoke to his love interest in the house Bella, over food. He called her sick and accused her of not listening to instructions. The next minute, he was all apologetic. His choice of words was not palatable with BBNaija fans who took to social media to label him a narcissist, manipulative and abuser.

The Bella and Sheggz ship has been rocky for a while. Recent arguments between the couple cast doubts on the survival of their relationship in the house. Sheggz in particular has been labelled controlling and always threatening Bella that he would leave for London which the latter did not take likely. Some of their housemates like Adekunle believe that their relationship is not real and will not stand the test of time.

Sheggz and Adekunle are not best of pals and have had several altercations in the house. The housemates however think it’s a clash of egos with Giddyfia and Doyin opining that Adekunle is fascinated by Sheggz.

With all of the housemates up for possible eviction and given Sheggz latest troubles, will he survive tonight?

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.