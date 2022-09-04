BBNaija S7: How Will Sheggz Fare in Tonight’s Eviction?

Sheggz, the Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, received a lot of heat last week for the way he spoke to his love interest in the house Bella, over food. He called her sick and accused her of not listening to instructions. The next minute, he was all apologetic. His choice of words was not palatable with BBNaija fans who took to social media to label him a narcissist, manipulative and abuser.

The Bella and Sheggz ship has been rocky for a while. Recent arguments between the couple cast doubts on the survival of their relationship in the house. Sheggz in particular has been labelled controlling and always threatening Bella that he would leave for London which the latter did not take likely. Some of their housemates like Adekunle believe that their relationship is not real and will not stand the test of time.

Sheggz and Adekunle are not best of pals and have had several altercations in the house. The housemates however think it’s a clash of egos with Giddyfia and Doyin opining that Adekunle is fascinated by Sheggz.

With all of the housemates up for possible eviction and given Sheggz latest troubles, will he survive tonight?