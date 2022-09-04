Another Beautiful Year  for Bola Atta, Amazon of Corporate Communication

HighLife

There are some words that in Nigeria’s corporate assembly can only be used to describe certain people. For Bola Atta, the Group Director for Marketing and Corporate Communications at the United Bank for Africa (UBA), one such word is outstanding. Even as she recently added a new year to her age, this quality so perfectly captured in her work and lifestyle has only become more authentic.

For Atta, it is the start of something awesome. Ever since making her way to the corporate scene, the extraordinarily beautiful lady has shown superb skill in the management of people and resources. And so, quickly claiming the title of Amazon based on her achievements, she is currently accepted by the natives of Nigeria’s high corporate jungle as a superlative talent.

It is still surprising to many people that Atta has over 30 years of experience in the corporate sector, with a large fraction of that period spent shuffling across the fields of banking, commerce, communications, publishing, entertainment, and even media. However, she knew from the very start that her destiny had been grafted into the tier of management, so she did not have to begin her career from the lowest rungs. And yet, while it may be easy to assume that the good life was handed to Atta, nothing could be further from the truth. Whether it is in the realm of education or experience, the lady ceremoniously referred to today as the Amazon of Corporate Communications in Nigeria had to strive for herself. This is why the regard for her from her subordinates, peers, and superiors is genuine.

Ultimately, with her new age, Atta will continue to climb higher and higher on the corporate ladder. It will not be altogether surprising if her domain in UBA becomes one of the main pillars for the supreme status of the bank among its peers. What is even more certain is that whatever she becomes a part of in the near future will shine with the same intensity as her brilliance.