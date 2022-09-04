AbdulRazaq Lacks Capacity, Intellect to Govern Kwara, Says Lawmaker 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Yahyah Oloriegbe, has said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq lacks the courage, capacity and intellect to govern Kwara State again.

Oloriegbe, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Health, said that this is responsible for the failure of the governor in all aspects of governance.

The lawmaker, who spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, weekend while addressing his supporters and wellwishers on his return to Ilorin, said: “When you have a leader that lacks courage, capacity and intellect, what the people will experience is nothing but failure in governance.”

The lawmker had in June 2022, during his appearance on some TV stations, accused AbdulRazaq of running a government of mediocrity, while also describing him as a traitor.

Oloriegbe, who had been away since he lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara Central senatorial ticket to the former National chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, also noted that his position regarding the conduct of the APC primaries in Kwara State remains the same.

“What I said on Channels TV regarding the APC primaries election in Kwara remains the same, nothing has changed. For instance, in Afon constituency, Owode-Onire constituency and Ilorin North/West constituency, no primary was held in those places,” he added.

He had faulted the manner at which the primaries were conducted, accusing AbdulRazaq of hijacking the process and directing the delegates to vote for his preferred aspirants in the primaries.

“There was no congress; like in my state, the governor just handpicked them (the delegates) one night and said we have done primaries and the list came. So, you don’t even know who the delegates are,” he said.

Oloriegbe had also in a leaked audio from a recent political meeting, vowed not to work for the re-election of the governor.

He however, said on Saturday that he would work for the election of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The senator is not the only top member of the APC that has publicly attacked AbdulRazaq.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had at a political gathering in Ilorin sometime ago, labelled AbdulRazaq as a worthless and one-chance governor.

He also on another occasion, described the governor as a deeply troubled soul who is not fit for public office.