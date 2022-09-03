Yung Bos Unveils Debut Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Jamika Entertainment teen star, Ebosetale Gideon Solomon, popularly known as Yung Bos, has released his first album, exquisitely titled ‘Nigerian Prince’. The album, laced with 15 tracks, is a fine compilation of musical genres ranging from Hip-Hop, RnB, Afrobeats and Afropop. The talented 16-year-old ‘Spiderman’ crooner has spent considerable time working on this solo album.

After picking up the 2021 Top Naija Music award for Best Collaboration with his debut single ‘Smile’, he’s been overly confident his debut album would get him more recognition and awards; “My aim has always been to win the Grammy, when I got signed to be part of the Jamika Force, I vowed to win it and I am determined.”

“Every song I worked on in this album comes from my heart; it is a way for me to share my thoughts with my fans and lovers of good music.

Some people have actually said some of my songs are quite mature but it just emphasises what my bosses have always said of me, that I am an old soul,” he explained.

Also speaking on the release of the album, the head of operations of Jamika Entertainment, Mr. Stanley Ihensekhien said the album had garnered considerable listenership in the past few days of the release and there have been interviews lined up for the artiste.

“Yung Bos has really captured the airwaves, with a lot of listeners keen to hear more of his music and know about him.

This clearly shows he is making an impact already in the music scene. Winning his first award last year is just the stepping stone for him winning bigger ones this year and beyond with his Nigerian Prince album,” Ihensekhien.