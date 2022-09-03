US Consul General Celebrates African Creative Market

The United States Consul General, Will Stevens last Monday in Lagos hosted a reception in honour of the Africa Creative Market attended by African and international artistes, government officials, and arts enthusiasts.

The creative market, which ends in Lagos today, brought stakeholders from the African and international creative industries together to explore and exchange innovative ideas to spur the growth of Africa’s creative economy.

The week-long programme also provided training on developing and executing projects, marketing strategies, and accessing financing for budding artistes in the film, music, and fashion industries.

Additionally, the Market provided artistes with networking and mentorship opportunities to help grow their careers and businesses.

Not limited to the creative market alone, The Africa Creative Market also hosted the 2022 Women in Film and Television.

During his opening remarks, Stevens described the Africa Creative Market as a unique opportunity for emerging Nigerian creatives to connect with their U.S. counterparts and explore sustainable business models in the global creative marketplace.

“The United States understands the important role that artistes play in uniting peoples and cultures across the globe, and the U.S. Mission is committed to deepening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria’s entertainment industries,” the envoy said.

The Africa Creative Market is founded by Inya Lawal, an alumna of the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership programme, in collaboration with Paramount Pictures and WIFTI, with support from the U.S. Consulate in Lagos.