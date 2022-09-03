Residents Laud LASG on Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal

Residents of Lekki have lauded the siting of ferry terminal in the area, saying that it will aid easy commuting with other parts of the state.

With the aim of linking the axis with other parts of Lagos will not lead to any congestion in the area, they said Some residents of the area noted that those expressing fears about congestion in the locality were not looking at the many advantages ferry service would bring to the area and other places.

They thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the laudable project which they said would alleviate the transportation gridlock in the area and its environs.

According to them, the ferry terminal would create jobs and boost the economy of the area.

The residents disassociated themselves from some aggrieved residents kicking against the project.

One of the residents, Otunba Kasunmu said, “We are not part of those that kicked against this laudable project; they only issued that statement based on their personal opinion and that does not represent the collective opinion of the residents. It is a welcome development and should be lauded by all.”

Other residents like Chief Ade Badmus, Chief Rasheed Sanni and Mrs. Lara Lawal thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his wisdom in siting the ferry terminal in the Lekki area.

According to the management of Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal, the project is part of the government’s effort to solve the transportation challenges in the state through the development of an efficient integrated multi-modal transportation system by encouraging private investment in the sector.

The project is in conjunction with Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited and Platform Capital which is investing millions of dollars in the project.

The infrastructure component of the project includes Shopping malls, car parks that would accommodate over 200 cars, floating restaurants and lounges, health safety and environmental services.

The project also aims to develop a ferry terminal along Admiralty Way water front in Lekki Phase 1 belonging to Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, procure state-of- the-art passenger ferries and operate water transportation services for the residents of Lekki, Ajah, Igbo Efon, Ikota, Awoyaya, Lakowe, Sangotedo and environs.