 Police Parade Housewife Who Arrange Kidnap of Husband in A’Ibom 

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Mrs. Joy Emmanuel Sunday for conspiracy to kidnap her husband over neglect.

The State Police Command said Mrs. Sunday confessed that she did so because her husband starved her of sex and money for too long.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded the sum of N10m as ransom and later reduced it to N2 which was paid.

The kidnappers were arrested by the police at the point of sharing the money paid.

The woman was among 29 others paraded yesterday for various offences including kidnapping, robbery and child theft by the state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, in Uyo.

She said had been subjected to doing all sorts of manual jobs to fend for herself and the children since her husband got married to another woman.

She added that when one of her children finished secondary education there was no money to send him for further studies.

Admitting her action, she said, “I arranged for my husband’s kidnapping because for a long time, he had abandoned me with his children.

“Even when my father and mother in-laws were alive he abandoned me. He never cared for his children. I engaged in menial jobs such as weeding in people’s farms to feed his children and pay their school fees.

“One of the children finished from secondary school and I approached my husband to plan how to send the son to learn trade since the father refused to send him to university but my husband shunned me.

“The major reason I arranged for his kidnapping is that my husband refused to have sex with me and does not take care of me and the children,” she stressed.

She disclosed that she never collected her share of the money before the kidnappers were arrested by the police.

“The kidnappers that collected the ransom of N2 million never gave me my share and I don’t even see the money.

“It was when the kidnappers were sharing the N2m that the police arrested them and they mentioned me. They never gave me any part of the ransom collected from my husband.

“The kidnap kingpin now at large identified as Udo Moji assured me that he would collect the money from my husband for me since my husband attacked me and poured away soup in the pot.

“So, I agreed with him and he kidnapped my husband. I ran around to gather money to pay the kidnappers. The main suspect, Udo Moji ran away,” the woman stated.

Narrating his ordeal, husband of the suspect Mr. Emmanuel Sunday who hails from Ntak Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam Local Government Area the state said “I was kidnapped on July 21, 2022 in my compound. I came back from treatment because I was weak.

“Around 8.30p.m., I saw about six people in my compound. They struggled with me and released two gun shots into the air, and I struggled with them before they took me out of my compound in a mini bus and drove away.

“They kept me from that Thursday till Sunday and demanded N10m from me and later reduced it to N2m before the police came that day, If not God, they would have killed me.

“They took me to Etinan where they caged me. I thank the Nigeria police for the rescue operations. I also thank my Village Head.

“I don’t know the reason they kidnapped me, they collected N2m from me. The police later recovered over N500,000 from them.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police vowed that his command would not leave any stone unturned to ensure that residents of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.