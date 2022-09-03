Osime, Majekodunmi-Oniru Debut Perspectives on ARISE TV

Veteran journalist and former THISDAY Style Editor Ruth Osime is bringing her years of experience to bear on the launch of a new talk show named Perspectives, which airs on Africa’s fastest-growing TV channel, ARISE News.

Osime is joined by Olaterora Majekodunmi-Oniru, a recognised entrepreneur and development speaker with over 16 years of experience in finance, technology, global trade and consulting.

Showing Saturday mornings from 11am to noon Nigerian time, Perspectives takes a deep dive into the issues of the day and takes people’s viewpoints on such issues.

The first episode on September 3 dissected the role of women in politics, and highlighted the fact that leading contenders for major positions ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 elections, are all men.

The show also focused on primary and secondary school students’ preparations ahead of the new academic year.

In addition to it being broadcast on TV, episodes of Perspectives will be available to watch across ARISE News’ digital channels.

Osime was previously a long-standing editor of THISDAY Style, and her 19-year tenure created a standard for style reporting in Nigeria.

A pioneer of many firsts, Osime mentored a new generation of fashion and lifestyle writers who today are leaders in different fields of the industry.

Osime has been Co-Producer of the ARISE Fashion Week, and is expected to bring verve and deep insights to her new role as Anchor.

Named as one of the most powerful women in Nigerian journalism in 2020, her wide network will help draw expert panellists to the topical issues of the day.

Majekodunmi-Oniru, who in 2016 was listed in Forbes’ 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs In Africa, is passionate about Africa’s development, progressive innovation and ethical governance.

She serves as non-executive board leader, keynote speaker, TV judge and expert advisor to partner companies and institutions.

Her leadership career developed from General Electric to Bank of America Merrill Lynch and later, Lars Magnus Ericsson, where she traveled the world working as Global Consultant and later as Head of Sales.

