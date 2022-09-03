  • Saturday, 3rd September, 2022

NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in 13 LGAs in Katsina

Nigeria

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief items to flood victims in 13 local government areas of Katsina State as part of the federal government’s efforts aimed at assuaging the suffering of those affected by the natural disaster in the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, handed over the items to the Katsina State Government Thursday evening at the State Emergency Management Agency’s warehouse in Katsina.

She said the relief materials were 9,000 bags of rice, maize and beans, 1,000 bags of cement, 300 bundles of roofing sheets, 100 20litres of vegetable oil, 200 seasoning cubes, 300 bags of salt, 100 packets of zinc nails and 100kg bags of nails.

Others, she said, were 500 pieces of mattresses,1,000 pieces of blankets, 5,000 pieces of nylon mats, 2,000 pieces of mosquito treated nets, 4,000 pieces of guinea brocade, 500 pieces of wax prints and 1,000 pieces of children’s clothing.

She added that: “These items are being supplied by the National Emergency Management Agency and are for the affected victims of flood in 13 local government areas in Katsina State. We are handing over these items to you for onward delivery to the affected victims.”

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari, who received the items on behalf of the government, assured that the relief materials would be distributed only to the flood victims in the affected local governments.

He applauded the federal government for providing the relief materials to the victims, adding that the humanitarian gesture would go a long way in alleviating their suffering orchestrated by the flood in their respective communities.

Speaking in an interview, the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, urged the state government to inaugurate local emergency management committees in order to tackle disaster at the grassroots level.

He further admonished residents of the state to desist from building on water channels, blockage of drainages and move from flood-proven communities to safer areas.

