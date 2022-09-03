  • Saturday, 3rd September, 2022

Musa Joins Sivasspor on a Two-year Deal

Sport | 1 min ago

Ahmed Musa has joined Sivasspor on a two-year contract moments after leaving his former club on a mutual consent.

The former Vitesse and Leicester forward put pen to paper on a deal yesterday and will now join a host of other Nigerians in the Europa Conference League.

Musa, 29, joins another Nigerian forward Leke James at the club. Olanrewaju Kayode also played at Sivasspor on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk last season.

The head coach of Sivasspor, Riza Calimbay is believed to have personally requested for the Nigerian’s signature.

Musa has had a nomadic football career playing in the Netherlands, Russia, England, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Sivasspor also face a race against time to register Musa for the Europa Conference League as his experience is expected to count.

He has previously made 37 league appearances but has managed to score seven times.

Nigeria’s top scorer at the World Cup, Musa has also scored 88 times in 354 games at the club level.

He’s also one of the highest-capped Nigerian players with more than 100 appearances under his belt.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.