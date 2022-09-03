LIFEPAGE Set to begin full operations in the United States

In line with their vision to develop one million homes across Africa by year 2041, LIFEPAGE is set to begin operations in the United States of America, come September 2022.

This move is part of plans to reposition the LIFEPAGE company as a global brand and to connect diasporas of African descent to business and investment opportunities within the region and vice versa.

Speaking of the expansion, LIFEPAGE CEO, Oladipupo Clement said: “We are excited to announce this major and big move. The commencement of LIFEPAGE operations in the United States only marks the beginning of our global positioning and opportunities for our stakeholders both within and outside of Africa going forward. This will be an avenue to connect Nigerians and people of African descent to opportunities in Africa, and also to connect Africans to opportunities in America. Africa is an emerging market with loads of opportunities. However, its development lies mainly with Africans.”

LIFEPAGE recently marked its 10th anniversary and as a result of their remarkable growth over the last 10 years, they are expanding.

This expansion signals a great start into the new decade they’ve just begun.

“According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics Business Employment Dynamics, only about 30% (less than one-third) of all small businesses survive after 10 years, so it is an accomplishment for us to have reached and surpassed the 10-year milestone.

“For us at the company, the focus for the next 10 years and beyond is for global positioning. While we continue to empower entrepreneurs and executives in their crafts and respective enterprises, we will also be connecting them to business and investment opportunities around the world.

“As a company with its root in Nigeria, we have stayed true to our brand promise against all odds and we will continue to fulfill this promise year in, year out.

“One thing we place premium on as an organisation is our name. As much as we will make money, we will not do so at the expense of our name.

The company’s vision is to develop 1,000,000 homes across Africa and help people create and retain wealth – primarily through real estate investments remain unchanged.

LIFEPAGE began and still runs as a human capital and business development company and has since evolved.

The Nigeria arm started full operations in 2012 and the America office is next in line. With over 10,000 stakeholders from all over the world, the company has hosted over 200 conferences, webinars, seminars, bootcamps and masterclasses where incredible insights, strategies, and opportunities for creating and retaining wealth were shared.

The firm has completed and is currently working on more than 35 projects in cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, and Port Harcourt.