  • Saturday, 3rd September, 2022

Lawyer Wants PDP De-registered over Alleged N260m Debt

Politics | 2 mins ago

Also joined in the suit is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The claimants in the suit, Professor Yemi Oke, and his law firm, MJS Partners, in suit No, FCT/959/2020 are seeking for an order of court directing INEC to de-register or de-list the main opposition party for defaulting to pay its debt.

In the motion on notice dated August 25, 2022 filed by the applicants, they are seeking the following reliefs: an order of the court to wind up the first respondent and an order of the court directing the second respondent to deregister first respondent.

The claimants are also asking for an order of the court entering judgment in favour of the applicants in the sum of N260m being the professional fees for the matters handled for the first respondent.

The PDP was said to have engaged the legal services of the first applicant to act as its counsel in about 17 cases without payment of professional fees for the services rendered till date. The applicants claimed they had issued several letters of demand to the 1st Respondent including updates of the matters being handled by them “but the 1st Respondent failed to respond the demand.”

They also claim that the 1st Respondent is insolvent and incapable of paying its debts.

 Although no date has been fixed for the hearing of the Motion to Wind-up PDP, copies of processes filed have gone viral, including the Writ of Summons, Statement of Claim and Motion for Judgement.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.