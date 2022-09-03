Lawyer Wants PDP De-registered over Alleged N260m Debt

Also joined in the suit is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The claimants in the suit, Professor Yemi Oke, and his law firm, MJS Partners, in suit No, FCT/959/2020 are seeking for an order of court directing INEC to de-register or de-list the main opposition party for defaulting to pay its debt.

In the motion on notice dated August 25, 2022 filed by the applicants, they are seeking the following reliefs: an order of the court to wind up the first respondent and an order of the court directing the second respondent to deregister first respondent.

The claimants are also asking for an order of the court entering judgment in favour of the applicants in the sum of N260m being the professional fees for the matters handled for the first respondent.

The PDP was said to have engaged the legal services of the first applicant to act as its counsel in about 17 cases without payment of professional fees for the services rendered till date. The applicants claimed they had issued several letters of demand to the 1st Respondent including updates of the matters being handled by them “but the 1st Respondent failed to respond the demand.”

They also claim that the 1st Respondent is insolvent and incapable of paying its debts.

Although no date has been fixed for the hearing of the Motion to Wind-up PDP, copies of processes filed have gone viral, including the Writ of Summons, Statement of Claim and Motion for Judgement.