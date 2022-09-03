Lagos Pledges Commitment to Tourism Growth

The Lagos State government has restated its commitment to the development and growth of tourism in the state at the just concluded Kayokayo festival.

The festival held in Epe, further projected the richness and prospects of tourism in Lagos and Nigeria to the global society for more partnerships and investment.

In promoting the sector, the Lagos State government recently committed a N1 billion seed capital to ease operations for players and consequently, drive new growth to the industry which was severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the state introduced a Community-Based Tourism (CBT) initiative action across six local governments, which included Epe local government area, to enable access and development of tourism potential in local communities.

Speaking on the feast that lasted seven days, Executive Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Mr. Sesan Abdulahi commended the state government’s dedication, but also urged more support in publicising the festival to the world.