  • Saturday, 3rd September, 2022

 ‘Jade’ to Enhance Events’  Visibility

Business | 2 mins ago

An event- only hub, Jade has launched in the market to support businesses of eventpreneurs, while also bridging gap between events and event-goers.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Adebola Olomo, the platform which is available both within and outside the country, would enhance event exposure to prospective guests.

She noted that Jade was set up to allow users to post events quickly and easily on the platform, giving them a way to easily connect with the appropriate audience for the event. 

She said, “It’s fun how simple it is to use and navigate Jade only posts content relevant to each section as outlined above. We cover events from the global stage to the local level, making sure to cover every angle.

“Jadè serves as a hub for community-style event announcements, where users can learn about and interact with upcoming events in all cultures. 

“So, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please get in touch with us. You’ll be able to understand how we plan to publicise this event.”

