Hausa Series ‘Alaqa’ Premieres Today on Africa Magic Hausa

Popular Hausa web series, Alaqa, is set to premiere on Africa Magic Hausa on DStv and GOtv, the home of premium family entertainment, on September 3.

Directed by the multi-talented Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, Alaqa is a story of friend and family ties, societal values, and a tangled web of deceit.

Commenting on the premiere, Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye, said the company is topping entertainment for its customers with Alaqa, a quality local content.

“Alaqa is another indigenous work that meets the high-quality standard that MultiChoice Nigeria is renowned for. As a major promoter of quality local and foreign content, we are adding this interesting and captivating Hausa series to the rich content available to DStv and GOtv customers,” he said.

Produced by Khalid Kherieeydo and Jamilu Awayman, Alaqa features an array of Kannywood stars such as Ali Nuhu, Ramadan Booth, Shamu Daniya, Bilkisu Abdullhi, Sadiq Ahmad, Jamilu Sani, Auwal Isa West and many more.

The series will air on DStv Channel 156 and GOtv channel 4, every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30pm, with a repeat on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 8am and is open to DStv customers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga and GOtv customers on Supa, Max and Jolli.

Customers can enjoy the series by downloading the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge and experience other self-service options. New customers can purchase a new GOtv decoder for N6900 only and get 1-month free GOtv Max subscription.