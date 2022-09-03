FG Inaugurates 15-man C’tee on 2022 Independence Day Anniversary

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has inaugurated a 15-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to organise the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha inaugurated the committee yesterday.

He said the committee was constituted to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary celebration on October 1, 2022, as well as document for posterity all planned activities for the anniversary.

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the committee, said the committee would also co-opt organisations and persons relevant to the successful execution of the programmes and carry out other assignments as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.

He said that the committee would meet regularly to give necessary direction on all the activities earmarked for the celebration, while sub-committees would be constituted to assist in executing specific assignments from the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The committee is composed of the Minister of Information and Culture and his counterparts from

Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning; Foreign Affairs, FCT, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs; National Security Adviser and Special Adviser to President on Policy and Coordination.

Other members are the Permanent Secretary, State House, Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Inspector-General of Police, DG DSS and Commander, Guards Brigade.