Don Crucifixto, Lele Latrice Delight Fans With ‘Superwoman’

 Tosin Clegg

Top rated entertainment label owner, Don Crucifixto has teamed up with Lele Latrice for the song, “Super Woman” released yesterday.

According to a statement by the management of Don Crucifixto, “the finishing of yet another single collaboration by Don Crucifixto adds to countless successful endeavours in his pursuit in the entertainment industry as the list goes on from movie production to talent management, impactful events, talk of the town parties, empowerment and even charity all over Africa.”

Lele Latrice, an accomplished dancer, choreographer, singer, all-round entertainer, and top of it all, a mother, said: “The message in ‘Super Woman’ couldn’t have been best delivered by anyone else other than me.”

This super talented duo has made a duet for all seasons with no compulsory manual of how to enjoy it other than setting one’s mind free and flowing with the sonorous rhythm.  

It is never enough to tell a woman she is beautifully made but this track will do justice for as many times this fact needs to be affirmed. Super Woman by Lele Latrice and Don Crucifixto joins the tireless catalogue of anthems made for women all over the world to take pride in their amazing being.

