 Buhari, APC Celebrate Kashim Shettima At 56

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate former governor of Borno State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima on his 56th birthday.

The President, in a release issued yesterday evening by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, felicitated with the astute political leader and legislator, whose visionary and participatory style of leadership continues to awe, outstand and inspire, setting a standard of resilience that has turned Borno State into an example of social, economic and infrastructural development.

Similarly, APC has described Senator Shettima, as a shining light of the party as he celebrates his 56th birthday.

President Buhari lauded Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism, providing strong leadership for his state by keeping citizens unified and focused on the larger picture of a victorious and enlightened community, with clear results in education, health and road constructions.

The President believes Shetima’s experience as a banker, governor, Senator and scholar will prove relevant in governance at the national level.

He, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will equip Sen. Shettima with more wisdom and strength as he serves the country.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Murtala Ajaka, in a statement issued yesterday, said the party was proud of the principles that threw up Shettima as a running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said: “The choice of Shettima as the running mate to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has added a milestone to the presidential ticket of the ruling party in the country’s political history.

“The ticket symbolises the party’s determination to be a leading light among political parties in Africa, just like the celebrant himself (Shettima) who has been a shining light as governor, Senator and Vice President to be in 2023.

“As a party, the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence among others that determined the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as our running mate is something APC is proud of.”