Balogun Nominated Young Player of the Month for Award

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has been recognised for his outstanding performances for Stade de Reims in the month of August.

The official Twitter account of the French Ligue 1 informed yesterday that the England U21 international of Nigerian descent is one of three players nominated for the Young Player of the Month for August.

Balogun received a nomination alongside Muhammed Cham (Clermont Foot) and Wilson Odobert (ESTAC Troyes).

The Hale End Academy graduate has taken to the French Ligue 1 like a duck to water, scoring against all the teams he has faced with the exception of Olympique Lyon.

He has directly participated in five goals, having scored against Marseille, Clermont Foot and Strasbourg, before bagging an assist and netting against Angers SCO to help Reims record their first win of the season.

Balogun will be hoping to continue his fine form in front of goal in Sunday’s meeting against Lens.

Apart from Balogun, Arsenal loaned out six other youngsters of Nigerian descent in the summer transfer window, namely Tim Akinola (Chesterfield), Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock), Ovie Ejeheri (Chelmsford City), Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town), Arthur Okonkwo (Crewe Alexandra) and Miguel Azeez (UD Ibiza).