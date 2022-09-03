Akunna Electrifies Fans at Album Listening Party

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

From her stellar performance at the Nigerian Idol Season Six, Akunna Okechukwu has broken new ground in her music career as she lights up the world with the first music album launched on a recent Wednesday. This puts Akunna on the shortlist of many stars that have emerged from the Nigerian Idol show. The corporate and entertainment lawyer turned singer has attracted many opportunities since her appearance on the top-rated Nigerian music reality show.

Since her emergence as the 2nd runner-up, Akunna has moved on to opening an entertainment law firm, which helps her combine her passion and career. She has also become an events host and has released her first musical body of work on a date that coincided with her birthday anniversary. “I feel so great and happy. This has been a long-time dream of mine and to see it finally coming through, wow!

“Hosting a listening party is the dream of all artistes and to have finally done it, with the backing of WAW, I am so elated,” Akunna Okechukwu said at the listening party.

WAW is one of the sponsors of the Nigerian Idol Season Six. Henkel Nigeria through its flagship brand WAW detergent has been committed to fostering creativity amongst the youth in Nigeria. Henkel aims to develop the youth, as well as make a positive and lasting impact in the lives of future talents and communities in Nigeria.