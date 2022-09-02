SGF: Implementation of North-east Devt Masterplan to Gulp N31trn in 10 Years



Adedayo Akinwale and Ifeanyi Ohagwa in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has said the implementation of the North-east Development Plan would gulp the sum of $80 billion, which is equivalent to N31.05 trillion over the period of 10 years.



Mustapha disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, at a meeting on validation of the North-east Stabilisation and Development Masterplan (NESDMP).

He recalled that the creation of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) was to rebuild the north-east region following the unfortunate Boko Haram insurgency.



Mustapha stressed that in less than four years since its establishment, the Commission has made great strides towards achieving its mandate of managing funds for recovery, stabilisation and paving a path towards long-term social-economic development of the north-east region.

He said it was gratifying to note that in implementing the Humanitarian Development Peacebuilding (HDP) nexus, NEDC had covered much ground with viable, demand-driven, and impactful projects that are changing the landscape of the region.

Mustapha explained that the North-east NESDMP was a holistic roadmap for recovery, stabilisation, expansion, and long-term socio-economic development of the region.



He explained: “We have just learned that the cost of implementing the eleven pillars of the 10-year NESDMP is N31.05 trillion or about $80 billion, which is a colossal amount. At this juncture, I wish to call on all stakeholders in the public and private sectors, development partners, especially donors, to garner resources and invest optimally in the richly endowed but least-exploited north-east region.



“Going forward, the federal government will swiftly approve the regional plan for immediate implementation by all relevant stakeholders.”

On his part, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali said in order to produce a holistic roadmap that could be implemented diversely and comprehensively in the region, the Commission in addition to baseline studies, conducted across the zone, consultations and engagements on the Master Plan were held at grassroots level in all the 112 LGAs in the Zone, as well as with Humanitarian, Development and Peacebuilding (HDP) Actors, CSOs/CBOs and the Private Sector at the Regional Level, Federal Legislators from the North-East, Federal MDAs, the Military, Police, Security Agencies amongst others.



“The validation event we are witnessing today signifies the endpoint of production of the NESDMP, a document culminating from baseline studies and robust engagements with all critical Stakeholders,” he explained.



Alkali pointed out that the proposed 10-year NESDMP also encapsulates relevant aspects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan, Development Plans of Member States, Sectoral Development Plans and Roadmaps of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA), and align with projects being executed by development partners in the zone.



He added: “It runs from 2020 to 2030 in four implementation phases; Recovery & Stabilisation (2020 – 2021), Renewal (2022 – 2023), Expansion (2024 – 2025) and Sustainable Growth (2026 – 2030).



“It consists of 11 Pillars – Peaceful Society; Leadership in Agriculture; Healthy Citizens; Educated Populace; Flourishing Trade; Productive Entrepreneurs; Purposeful Infrastructure; Industrialisation; Memorable Experience; Protected Environment; Connected Region.

“Its cost of implementation is forecasted at N31.05 trillion about ($80 billion); substantially coming from the Private Sector. It contains over 500 Schemes/Programmes/Projects.”



The Managing Director revealed that the Commission had been executing modest projects necessary for humanitarian assistance, recovery, stabilisation, peacebuilding, and development of the region.

According to him, “our interventions cut across various sectors – education, health, WASH, agriculture, transport, housing, youth empowerment, reintegration, social cohesion, and capacity building, among others.”



On his part, Governor of Borno state and the Chairman of North East Governors Forum, Prof. Babagana Zullum said without a clear road map, no meaningful achievement could be made regardless of the enormity of resources available.



Zullum stressed that if the recovery and development of the regional master plan was strategically implemented, it would not only complement what the governors are doing in the states by investing in transformation projects, but also serve as tipping points for the transformation of the region.

The 11 pillars encompass all the sectors that need attention and investment to make the region be at par with the rest of the country and unleash its potential.

Zullum stated: “In order for the commission to deliver on its mandate of supporting the recovery and development of the North-east region of Nigeria that have been devastated by Boko Haram insurgency, which is further compounded by severe climate change, it has to be strategic and realistic realising that the resources it has its limited and insignificant percentage is time bound, and has only seven years to go.”