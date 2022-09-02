Serena Delays Exit, to Play Australia’s Ajala Tomljanovic Today

US OPEN

*Top seed, Swiatek beats Stephens to Reach Third Round

Serena Williams showed she has no intention of ending her singles career without a fight after beating second seed Anett Kontaveit on another remarkable night at the US Open.

Williams, ranked 605th and turning 41 next month, won 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-2 to stun the Estonian in New York.

This evening, the American lady will take on Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic next in her quests to make a singles statement before taking her final bow from the sport that has brought her fame and fortune.

Serena recently announced her intention to retire after her home major and is now into the third round.

A few weeks ago, Serena announced she was “evolving away” from playing tennis in an essay for fashion magazine Vogue, but agreed after beating Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Monday she had been vague about her exact timeline.

“There is no rush here,” she laughed after beating Kontaveit. “There is still a little left in me.”

While lacking some of the pomp and ceremony from her opening match on Monday, this was another special atmosphere as 23-time major singles champion Williams looked to extend her storied career by at least another round.

More A-List celebrities, including golf superstar Tiger Woods, actress Zendaya and soul singer Gladys Knight, were among an adoring home crowd on the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium which was wowed by Serena rolling back the years in an impressive performance.

After edging a tense opening set, the former long-time world number one suffered a dip of energy from the start of the second set as Kontaveit levelled but she recovered to win an edgy decider.

In the end, Serena handled the occasion better than her 26-year-old opponent – who looked emotional before the final game as she hid under her towel – and secured a victory that left many in an exultant crowd jumping to their feet to celebrate.

“I’m a pretty good player, this is what I do best. I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge,” said the six-time US Open champion, who first won at Flushing Meadows in 1999.

“I haven’t played many matches but I’ve been practising really well. Now it’s coming together in New York.”

In some of the games decided yesterday, World number one Iga Swiatek came out on top in a meeting of Grand Slam champions as she beat Sloane Stephens to reach the US Open third round.

Two-time French Open winner Swiatek beat American Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open, 6-3 6-2.

Swiatek will next face American Lauren Davis who beat 28th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6 6-4 7-6 (10-5).

Eighth seed Jessica Pegula and three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka also advanced on day four in New York.

Azarenka beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-3 and will face Croatia’s Petra Martic next, after the world number 54 knocked out Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa.

Martic came through 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-2.

Swiatek has won 52 matches this year, including a 37-match winning streak that included her French Open title win.