  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Kidnappers Remanded in Prison for Abducting Two in Kwara

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

 Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The suspected kidnappers of two daughters of one Mr. Sulyman Sadudeen of Madi area in Ilorin, Kwara State, have been remanded in Oke Kura Custodian Centre, Ilorin.

THISDAY checks revealed that the complainant, Sadudeen, reported at the police station that the suspects Mr. Aliyu Bello, Mr. Shuhu Manu and Mr. Auwa Audu entered his house through the back door while he was sleeping and took his daughters, Hawua and Nna, to unknown destination.

It was further gathered that the vigilance group,community members and the police who immediately swung into action, however, arrested the suspects in the bush and they couldn’t give satisfactory answer to what they were doing there.

The prosecutor, Mr. Oluwaseun Ojo, informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the police report, and prayed for the remand of the suspects on the basis that there is no bail for their offences. 

Magistrate Abdullahi Badmus, who presided over the matter, granted the prosecutor’s application while the matter was adjourned to September 12.

