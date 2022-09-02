JCI Promotes Quality Leadership Culture for Youths

Hamid Ayodeji

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ikeja has reiterated its commitment to imbibing quality leadership skills for Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth.

The organization revealed this at the 2022 edition of its Quality Leadership Value (QLV) seminar themed: “Leading teams and organizations; promoting culture for effective development.”

According to the organization, the QLV seminar is a platform whereby youths are groomed, nurtured and then sent out as change agents in order to generate sustainable economic growth within the nation.

The President, Junior Chamber International Ikeja, Ayoola Ibiyode during the seminar explained that everyone has the capacity to lead because each person influences someone at one point or the other.

He said, “Good leadership is not only the responsibility of individuals in government; rather everyone is a leader in one capacity or the other, influencing people and the society as a whole.

“If and when we get it right in our individual niches we would get it right as a nation. So, it is essential to equip ourselves with the right and necessary skills for effective leadership.

“As we get better at our respective spheres of influence it is expected that the ripple effect would get to the governing of the nation as leadership starts with the citizens.

“Some of the key factors that have to do with leadership are building character, keeping our words, building competence as they are factors of quality leadership.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa said, “quality leadership skills is a vital tool for enforcing sustainable economic growth within any society.

“Hence, what we need is leadership that has strong convictions, value based and resilient.

“A key part of quality leadership requires the leader to be emotionally intelligent; this is when the leader possesses the ability to understand times and seasons, thereby feeling and understanding the pulse of the people.

“Also, we need to understand that quality leadership can be achieved and developed through a process and journey, thus its work of preparation should begin now in order to lay the foundation for a more successful future.”