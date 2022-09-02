Gombe Gov Swears in 12  Permanent Secretaries, Pledges Civil Service Reforms





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said his government remains committed towards creating an efficient and effective civil service in the state.

The governor was speaking yesterday, during the swearing-in of 12 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and two Special Advisers held in Gombe.

Inuwa explained that the appointment of the 12 Permanent Secretaries followed the adoption of a new process and procedure which strictly followed civil service regulations as opposed to the old practices.

“It is a departure from the past where Permanent Secretaries were appointed haphazardly. In some instances, such appointments were doled out as parting gifts to retiring and retired officers.

“In the case of the latter, appointment letters were scandalously backdated. And this was done with no consideration to the financial implications of such actions.

“For the first time, we have in place, a template for appointments into the top echelon of the civil service. It has merit, experience, character and leadership qualities as determinants. In addition, it promotes transparency, equity, accountability, as well as inclusiveness. Each and every local government now has at least two Permanent Secretaries in the state service,” he noted.

The governor congratulated the new Permanent Secretaries for scaling through rigorous screening and examination processes and reaching the peak of their service.

“I congratulate you for reaching the highest position in your service as you pass through a strenuous process including well-organised preparatory capacity building workshop, written and oral examinations and were adjudged the best of the lot,” he said.

He described civil service as, “engine room of governance,” noting that without a well functional civil service, government cannot provide efficient, effective and timely social services to the people.

He maintained that reforming the state civil service remains his priority, vowing to continue to accord it all the attention needed for the sector to function well.

The governor noted some of the measures adopted by his administration to fast-track the reformation process in the state civil service which include: reducing duplication of responsibilities and cost of governance by trimming the number of ministries from 27 to 21, creation of the State Bureau of Public Service Reforms, introduction of staff verification and audit to plug leakages in the payroll, Implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage for workers in the State service among others.

The governor lamented that he inherited a civil service which was in a very bad condition and was performing poorly.

“We met a dysfunctional service that had a bloated structure, lacking in the ability to perform its constitutional responsibility of service delivery. The civil servants lacked direction, motivation and the will to perform.

“There was also palpable fear for the future as entitlements upon retirement such as gratuity were not forthcoming. A whopping sum of over 21 billion Naira has remained unpaid to both the state and local government retirees,” he added.

He charged the appointees to rededicate themselves to duty and work harmoniously with commissioners and other principal officers of the government in order to perform their assignments diligently.

“As accounting officers, you must guard and prudently use public funds entrusted to you. I will accept nothing less than your loyalty and commitment to the job. The Head of the Civil Service will apprise me of your performance through periodic evaluation reports,” he added.

On the backlog of gratuity the governor said, “we also put in place a strategy for the liquidation of outstanding gratuities with funds allocated every month to clear the arrears. So far, the strategy is working but because of the very dire financial situation, it will take sometimes to achieve the desired objective.”

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Secretary to Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi commended Yahaya for his continued efforts towards reforming the Gombe State Civil Service and placing it in a good stead to truly be the engine room of government.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries were: Yambiyu Idris Buba –Balanga LG, Dr. Danladi Molta – Billiri LG, Danladi Adamu – Dukku LG, Moh’d Kolo Bajoga – Funakaye LG, Larai Maigari- Kaltungo LG.

Others were: Abubakar Daudu Gadam – Kwami LG, Suleiman Musa Kwami- Kwami LG, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi-Nafada LG, Moh’d Moh’d Galadima- Nafada LG

Modi D. Shelpidi – Shongom LG, Iranius M. Mamman – Y/Deba LG and Abubakar Hassan- Y/Deba LG.

The two Special Advisers sworn-in were: Muhammad shattima Gadam ( Rural and Community Development) and Habu Mohammed Shinga, (Social Investment).