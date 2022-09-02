 FOR A UNITED, WORKING NIGERIA

Bode Bob Akande reckons that Atiku and Okowa have what it takes to unite the country

It is now a widely accepted fact that more than any other government in the country’s history, the Buhari administration has mismanaged the nation’s geo-political and ethnic diversity. Nigeria’s next president will therefore need to confront the task of uniting the country after the eight divisive years under a grossly insensitive government whose policies and actions have widened the country’s fault lines and left millions of Nigerians angry and resentful with their neighbours. National unity and political stability have never been so fragile, under threat on so many fronts.

Some of the trends that support this conclusion include the upsurge of the Biafra agitation, the multiplication of farmer-herder conflicts and the disregard of the federal character principle in appointments. Worse still, the ruling party is currently promoting an all-Muslim presidential ticket, despite the country’s delicate religious diversity.

Against this backdrop, to help heal the damage done to Nigerians’ collective sense of unity and resume the critical task of nation-building, it is imperative that the next president possesses the right disposition and capacity to unite the country. Without unity, Nigeria will remain the proverbial divided house, unable to make any meaningful progress.

Out of the major contenders in the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa have the requisite track record of consensus and peace building, and unprejudiced leadership. In addition, both men are noted for their calm disposition, inclusive spirit, and a focus on creating alliances for the purpose of bring people together to work towards a common purpose.

They have demonstrated this mindset and skills over and over again, in the course of their public and private careers. It explains why they have remained politically relevant over many decades, and continued to thrive and attract significant support. To say the obvious, these attributes are critical at this precarious point of the nation’s history when the collective talents and energies of Nigerians need to be harnessed to fix the serious challenges confronting the nation.

Having been part of the unity government that was formed when he emerged Obasanjo’s vice president in 1999, Atiku has the experience of working with former political rivals for the unity and greater good of the country. After winning the election under the platform of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), the Obasanjo government brought members of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) into the cabinet, to promote peace and unity and assuage the political tensions at that time.

Even before the 1999 electoral victory, Atiku had earned a reputation for being able to put aside personal interest and work with others in the interest of the country. He demonstrated that in the primaries that led to the June 12 1993 elections. It is on record that Atiku, a northerner, stepped down for M.K.O. Abiola after the first round of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primaries, enabling Abiola to emerge as candidate and subsequently winner of the historic election.

Beyond politics, Atiku has done a good job of connecting with ordinary Nigerians, over the years. He has always been a social media savvy political leader and businessman, who values engagements with youths and other Nigerians, on social media. He currently has 4.4 million Twitter followers which is more than the combined following of his two closest rivals in the 2023 presidential race. Also, he became one of the first Nigerian politicians to be verified on Twitter, in 2013 when there were under only about 50,000 verified Twitter accounts in the world, with under 100 of those as Nigerians.

The former vice president has a reputation for engaging regularly on social media, often responding personally to comments, while demonstrating tolerance and consideration for the views of Nigerians. Atiku’s record on this score contrasts with the notable hostility of the current federal government towards social media, despite social media’s glaring popularity among youths and Nigerians in general.

Notably, Atiku and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa have been statesmanlike in their relations with the other major presidential candidates, repeatedly resisting the efforts of interviewers to instigate them to attack other candidates. The temperate comments and decorum of Atiku and Okowa are in accordance with the recommendations of countless election studies which have identified a link between negative comments by political candidates and electoral violence.

Okowa also has a reputation as a robust bridge builder. For instance, he served as secretary to the state government under former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, after losing to Uduaghan in the primaries leading to the 2007 Delta State governorship election. As governor, he strategically created platforms for dialogue between agitators/vandals and government, as part of measures to address vandalism of oil and gas facilities, and related crises. These measures went a long way to ease tension, reduce conflicts and promote peace and inclusiveness, in Delta State.

No doubt, the experience and inclusive disposition of Atiku and Okowa which have been serially demonstrated in their public and private lives would be invaluable in charting a new course for Nigeria, after the polarizing years of Buhari’s leadership. It is reassuring that Atiku has declared that uniting the country would be an urgent priority of his administration.

“I pledge to unify this country,” he said in his victory speech after the PDP presidential primary election. “That’s why I refer to myself as a unifier. The reason I feel that unity is important is because APC has disunited Nigerians completely. I will work to restore unity and bring a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.”

No doubt, an Atiku-Okowa government which also has a strong track record of competence and solid accomplishments will help to bring the nation together to collectively confront and triumph over serious challenges after the locust Buhari years.

Akande writes from Lagos