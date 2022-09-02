Enugu Medical Students Laud Ugwuanyi on Establishment of Varsity





Medical students in Enugu State under the auspices of Enugu State Medical Students’ Association (ESUMSA) have expressed their deepest appreciation and commendation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his foresight and steadfastness towards the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, which was recently licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The medical students, who gave the commendation yesterday when they visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, said they are delighted that the new university would promote medical education in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President of ESUMSA, Chinaza Ndubuisi Ekwueme, added that “this new medical university will not only serve as a means of uplifting the destitute, indigent and poor masses, but it will also stand as a pillar to uplift more civil servants.”

Ekwueme commended Ugwuanyi for the massive developmental projects going on at the permanent site of the SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, as well as the newly completed 5.0 km access road linking the medical university with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), stressing that the feat is a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to speedy commencement of full academic activities in the university.

The ESUMSA president equally commended the governor for his administration’s numerous interventions in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, especially the construction of a modern and befitting Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit.

He pointed out that the A&E Unit prior to the governor’s intervention was “in a state of jeopardy.”

The students, therefore, declared their undiluted support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s senatorial ambition in 2023 and pledged to work assiduously and mobilise their sister-medical universities and others towards his victory at the poll.

In a related development, the people of Opi N’ Ato in Nsukka Local Government Area, led by former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, trooped out in their numbers to also declare their support for the governor’s senatorial bid in appreciation of his good works in Enugu State.

The jubilant people of Opi community thanked Ugwuanyi for appointing their sons and daughters into privileged positions in the government as well as the emergence of their daughter, Ms. Christiana Onah, as the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for Nsukka East Constituency in the forthcoming elections.

They equally appreciated the governor for the numerous developmental projects in the university town of Nsukka including the state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual-carriage way, saying that their community has benefited immensely.

The people, therefore, reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that they would deliver him at the poll to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

Also at the Government House, Enugu, to express their solidarity and support to Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid were members of the ‘Gburus Family for Senate’ led by the founder, Mr. Enyinnaya Odumegwu.

The group, comprised mostly grassroots women and youths, declared their support for Gov. Ugwuanyi in recognition of his administration’s rural development policy and promised the governor that they would deliver him in the forthcoming general election.