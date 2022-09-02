  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Entertainment Meets Basketball in New Reality Show

Life & Style | 4 mins ago

 Vanessa Obioha

A new reality show Africa StarX that fuses lifestyle, entertainment and sports is set to launch in the last quarter of 2022. Unveiling the reality show, Dr. Benjamin Peters who leads the team said that “the project has been designed as a platform to give opportunities to talented sportsmen to showcase their talents and get to the zenith of their careers through management and endorsement deals that we would be providing for the eventual winner.”

For its first season, the organisers are focusing on basketball. Ogoh Odaudu, Chris Nomingo, Taiye Adeniyi, Shola Shomala,  Adewunmi Aderemi, and Abdulrahman Mohammed were announced as coaches for the participants while sports journalist Femi Adefeso will be the host of the season.

According to the project coordinator and lead, Henry Omotayo interested participants will be picked across the country through entry submission on the website between August 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022. 

“Physical auditions will follow immediately after the entry submissions in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos after which a team of coaches will select the last 25 both male and female, that will enter the house to participate in the show. The 25 participants are expected to bond and engage in different challenging activities for 30 days while slugging it out as a team and later as individuals to win the reality show,” Omotayo said.

Omotayo also touched on the humanitarian side of the Africa StarX tagged Africa StarX Cares which will see participants visiting charity organisations to donate, engage in community services and also contribute their quota to humanity. 

The best team will be rewarded with N10 million,  while the most valuable player gets N2.5millon, a management deal and contract for international tryouts, and one participant also gets a college scholarship.

