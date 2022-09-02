  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Duro Onabule for Burial September 16

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

A veteran journalist and erstwhile  Chief Press Secretary to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Durojaiye Onabule, will be  buried on September 16.

Onabule died last month at the age of 83. Activities for the rites of his  passage will begin on September 14, 2022 with a service of songs and tributes in Lagos.

This will be followed by a wake in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on September 15, 2022, while the funeral service comes up on September 16, 2022 in Ijebu-Ode.

Onabule, who was born in Ijebu-Ode on September 27, 1939, graduated from CMS Grammar School and School of Journalism, London. His first media work was as a reporter for Daily Express in 1961. Three years later, he joined the staff of Daily Sketch for some time before going back to Daily Express.

In 1969, he served as the London Correspondent of Daily Express. In the mid-1970s, he worked for the Daily Times, rising to become a Deputy Editor of Headlines magazine. When the late MKO Abiola started Concord Press, Onabule was appointed features editor. In 1984, he became the editor of Concord newspaper and until his death,   Onabule maintained a column in The Sun newspaper.

