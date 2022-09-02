Delta Gov to Grace Emogram’s  50th Anniversary  Celebration

The Delta State Governor, His Excellency Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa is expected to grace the 50th Golden Jubilee celebration of Emore Grammar School Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Council. The governor, is the special guest of honour for the historic event with the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee memorial Hall.

According to a statement made available by the Old Students’ Association National Public Relation Officer, Emmanuel Ekebe, the Golden Jubilee celebrations run for five days, starting from Wednesday, September 7 to Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Also, the President of Old Students’ Association, Emmanuel Egbure, was quoted as disclosing that the Odiologbo of Oleh Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Anthony William O. Ovrawah (JP) Omogha 1, will be Father of the Day, while Prof. Oghenekaro Ogbinaka is the Keynote Speaker just as High Chief Henry Ojogho is the special guest.

“Founders’ Day is among highlights of events which include visits to the council chairman, Oleh Kingdom monarch and an orphanage as well as establishment of an endowment fund, presentation of a hall, lecture, election of executives, awards, novelty match, gala night and thanksgiving service,” the statement explained.

It explained that the first day of the celebration will start with inspection tour of the school premises, the perimeter fence, buildings and ongoing projects.

“This is to be followed by a courtesy call to the Isoko South Local Government Council Chairman, the Odio-Ologbo of Oleh Kingdom, HRM Anthony Ovrawah, Omogha 1 and a visit to the Ugholeh Orphanage Home in Oleh.

The statement noted that the Golden Jubilee is set to be a milestone celebration of the existence of the school and the great numerous alumni that have passed through her for these past 50 years.

Emore Grammar School, which was initially known as St. Barnabas, began as a modern school in the 60s. It was turned into a grammar school on September 8, 1972 and has the privilege of being named “Emore”, in honour of one of the co-founders of the Oleh Kingdom.