Dare Approves Funding for NGF, 10 Clubs Listed on WHS

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said the federal government will grant the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) some of the funds due it to enable it support the game of golf in the country.

He gave the assurance yesterday in his address to the Captains of 70 golf clubs and other stakeholders from across the country at the First Nigeria Golf Federation Summit in Abuja.

The minister admitted that the NGF had not been receiving the financial support it deserved from the government and assured that will change soon.

Date also urged the NGF board led by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to resuscitate the Nigeria Golf Open Championship last held in 1999.

The minister also said what was happening in America and other climes should be domesticated in Nigeria.

He also assured the 16-year-old Nigerian sensation, Iyene-Obong Essien, who finished second at the recent Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational in Northern Ireland and other talented athletes will be entered into the talent hunt programmes of the ministry for support.

The minister said Essien will be part of the Nigerian contingent to the Commonwealth Games that will meet President Muhammadu Buhari on September 15.

Dare commended the Runsewe-led NGF board for organising the two-day national golf summit, stressing that it was long overdue for the captains of golf clubs and lovers of golf in the country to brainstorm on the way forward for the game.

The summit was declared open by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

He urged NGF to improve on the hosting of competitions across the country and harness the participation of Nigerian golfers in international competitions.

He said this was necessary because the game of golf in Nigeria must move from being a leisure sport to a money making exercise as obtained abroad.

He expressed hope that the summit would enable the Captains to come up with various strategies on how to demystify the sport and let people know that it is not an exclusive sport of the elite.

The critical discussion of the Captains hinged on the registration of Nigerian golfers on the World Handicap System (WHS).

A member of the NGF board, Mrs Ekanem Ekwueme, said the incorporation of the WHS in Nigeria is not impossible as all golf courses in Nigeria will all be rated.

She listed the golf clubs which WHS rating has already concluded to include IBB Golf Club Abuja, Port Harcourt Club 1928, Kaduna Golf Club, Rayfield Golf Club, Jos, Abeokuta Golf Club, Ikeja Golf Club, Ibadan Golf Club, Ikoyi Golf Club and James Ibori Golf Club, Asaba.

She said Enugu was dropped after it was rated because the club failed to provide information on its members.