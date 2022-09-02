BBNaija S7: Amaka’s Surprise Eviction and Other Twists So Far

Vanessa Obioha

Were you gobsmacked by the sudden eviction of Amaka on Monday night? you were not alone. No one saw that coming. Usually, the evictions are reserved for Sunday nights by which fans would have had the opportunity to vote to keep their preferred housemate in the game. Amaka unfortunately did not get that privilege.

The eviction came shortly after her careless handle of the microwave. Amaka was one of the housemates whose attitude evoked a gamut of emotions that ranged from ire to glee from both viewers and her housemates. It was no surprise that her name was on the lips of most of the housemates during the nomination process.

Amaka’s eviction is the latest twist of the Level Up season so far. The season started with a double launch show that saw 24 housemates living in two levels of the Big Brother Naija house. Four additional fake housemates were introduced, making the number of housemates 28.

While BBNaija fans are used to fake housemates, Big Brother added a twist in its description and role of the fake housemates. Out of the four fakes, two were identified as riders. Chizzy and Rachel were to play the game as the other real housemates. They will be nominated and will remain in the house till Day 72 unlike Modella (now evicted) and Deji.

Having two levels in the Big Brother Naija house required the organisers to have another channel so that viewers would not miss any of the actions, although this proved a bit distracting. The two levels, for the time they lasted, favoured the Level One housemates. They mostly won the Head of House games which provided immunity for all occupants on that level and gave the HoH winner the sole right to nominate Level Two housemates for possible eviction. This strategy saw the elimination of Cyph, Christy O, Khalid, Pharmsavi, Ilebaye and Kess.

The creation of the two levels caused fierce competition. The Level Two housemates were seen as those from the trenches but with more talents, while the Level One housemates walked with an air of superiority and given their HoH wins, their ego knew no bounds.

These egos clashed when Big Brother decided to merge the levels. Gossip was served hot and ships were threatened. Shots were thrown, some caught, others missed. More punishment and strikes given to defaulting housemates.

It is always interesting to see the bonds formed in Big Brother’s house but it seems the Level Up housemates are very keen on forming ships even to their disadvantage as seen in the case of Beauty who was disqualified for her actions towards Groovy over his dancing partner in one of the Saturday night parties. Shortly after her disqualification, Phyna started a ship with Groovy, raising eyebrows considering she once cautioned Beauty not to be too emotional with Groovy. Given the way she cried her eyes out when Groovy was moved to Level One, one wonders if Phyna is the pastor that preaches what he cannot practice. There is also the Giddyfia situationship with Diana and Rachel. It is hard to say where his heart is. Fans are also intrigued by Dotun’s love for Daniella. The latter had a good ship in the house with Khalid until he was evicted. It seems that love has flown out of the window.

This season is definitely not running low on drama and love, and with all housemates up for eviction this Sunday except the HoH Dotun, Big Brother can spin another twist on us.