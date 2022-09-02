Bayelsa Assembly Approves 2022-2025 MTEF/FSP





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed the 2022-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) ahead of the expected presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill by the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

According to the House members, the passage of the 2022-2025 MTEF/FSP was sequel to the consideration and deliberation on the various macro and micro economic indices, including the various sources of revenue to finance the expected budget proposal.

The Bayelsa Assembly members, including the leader of the house and member representing Southern Ijaw 2, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo, Hon. Menelayefa Gibson (Ogbia 2), Hon. Tare Porri ( Ekelga 1), Rt. Hon. Tonye Isenah (Kolga 1) and Hon. Daniel Charlse(Brass 1), agreed that the MTEF/FSP documents presented to the House by Diri complied with the fiscal responsibility laws as provided for in section 120 and 121 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Obolo pointed out that the MTEF/FSP document was expected to provide the state legislators details on the economic factors influencing the preparation of the budget.

“It is to help prepare the state budget. It provides insight into the macro and micro economic factors that will guide and assist in the consideration of the budget proposals.

“It also provide insight into ways and means with which the budget will be funded. The consideration and judgement of the House is dependent on the facts provided in the document. The document is detailed and concise,” it added.

He also assured that due to the details provided by the state governor, the proposed N385 billion funding of the state budget was achievable.

Also speaking, Isenah however said though the document presented to the Assembly was laudable and achievable, the variables presented by the various state government was dependent on the indices presented to the National Assembly by the federal government.

Isenah also said the State Assembly’s approval of the 2022-2025 MTEF/FSP was based on the need to support the successes of the Diri’s administration.

On his part, Porri also assured that the indices provided in the State MTEF/FSP was not at variance with the federal government as all indices were geared towards compliance with fiscal responsibility laws.