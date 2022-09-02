AS GREENER COMMUNITIES BECOME THE NEW LUXURY, BUILDZONE HOUSING SOLUTIONS EXTEND ITS COMMITMENT TO BENIN CITY.

In a bid to promote afforestation and greener community, Buildzone Housing Solutions partnered with the Edo State Ministry of Environment and the Rotary Club of Benin, District 9145, to plant 100 trees in Benin city.

The exercise commenced on August 27, with categorizing members of each group present into teams of 5 by the Chief Marketing Officer, Obinna Nweke, who flagged off the activity by chanting – “let’s go green.”

Promoting afforestation as a way of curbing the impact of climate change and global warming on the planet is a global campaign, which is why Buildzone Housing Solution has joined this campaign. Planting trees is not only geared toward beautifying but promotes healthy living.

In an interview with Obinna Nweke, he said: “We encourage other organizations and individuals to hoin us in this campaign and we are leading the way to show the a greener community is possible. We should build a culture of tree planting in our homes, offices, and environment. Beyond the smart homes, beyond the luxury houses we need to start looking into green”.



From 2001 to 2021, Nigeria lost 1.14 million hectares of tree cover, equivalent to an 11% decrease in tree cover since 2000 and equal to 587 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to Global Forest Watch. This platform provides data and monitors forests. In 2010, Edo had 962 thousand hectares of natural forest, extending over 50% of its land area. In 2021, it lost 17.7 thousand hectares of natural forest, equivalent to 12.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Environmentalists have raised the alarm over Nigeria’s high rate of deforestation, saying it would require planting over 350 million trees annually to reverse the trend.



According to them, the need for re-afforestation in Nigeria has become imperative following the loss of between 350,000 to 400,000 hectares of forest yearly, with many consequences of climate change and rising temperature levels.



The Commissioner of Environment and Sustainability, Engr. Jonathan Lawani joined the tree planting exercise and planted some trees personally. He stated, “this is just a continuation of what the ministry has been doing. We must appreciate all those collaborating with us, particularly Buildzone Housing Solutions and the Rotary Club, because they have shown that it is not just the government alone. Government is for the people and by the people, and the people must be involved in ensuring all government efforts are sustained. We invite more organizations to emulate the actions of Buildzone Housing Solutions and the Rotary club to support the environment and beautify it.

In a closing speech, the MD Buildzone Housing Solutions, Collins Osayi, declared that the initiative was conceived to promote a greener community. He further stated: “Any estate development company, working at a scale like ours, cannot escape deforestation. While this is our reality, it has become our responsibility to manage the impact by replanting and promoting reforestation. Across our projects, a unique feature is greenery that we incorporate for the direct health benefits it provides our residents.

We believe that estate development is not only about raising buildings but creating opportunities for people to live and flourish”, he concluded.

The exercise ended past noon with photo sessions and social interaction between the participants who shared a common vision and promised to do more in the future.