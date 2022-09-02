APGA Crisis: S’Court Clears Air on Judgment, Says Njoku Not Party in Suit

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court, yesterday, maintained that Chief Edozie Njoku, was never a party to an appeal surrounding the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) leadership crisis, wherein the apex court delivered judgment late last year.



The disclosure was part of efforts at clarifying the raging controversies and misconception the said judgment was generating.

In a statement, the Supreme Court clarified that the judgment delivered on October 14, 2021, was between one Chief Jude Okeke and APGA with three other respondents, which did not include Njoku.



The statement signed by the Director, Press and Information, Supreme Court, Dr Akande Festus, explained that Njoku had sought to be joined in the appeal but was not and therefore not a party to the final judgment that resolved the leadership crisis.

The statement stated that any other judgment containing parties different from the parties on record did not emanate from the Supreme Court and should therefore be disregarded.



“Our attention has been drawn to the misconception being peddled by some members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) regarding the judgment of the Supreme Court in Appeal Number: SC/CV/687/2021: Chief Jude Okeke Versus ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE (APGA) & 3 ORS, delivered on 14th October, 2021, which is causing confusion within the party fold; and by extension, the public space.



“To keep the record straight, we wish to state that the appeal in respect of party leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which was filed in the Supreme Court against the judgment of Court of Appeal, Kano Division by Chief Jude Okeke, as SC/CV/686/2021 and SC/CV/687/2021, contained the following parties: Chief Jude Okeke (Appellant) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye; Alhaji Rabiu Garba Aliu; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 4th respondents respectfully,”the statement read in part.



The statement further explained that the appeal arose from a primary election conducted by the party on the May 31, 2019 at Owerri, Imo State, in which the 3rd Respondent (Rabiu Garba Aliu) was elected Deputy National Chairman (North).



While noting that Aliyu had gone to court seeking to be declared chairman of APGA after the then chairman was suspended, it stated that, “The trial Court dismissed the suit and confirmed Chief Jude Okeke as the Party’s Chairman. However, the 3rd respondent, unsatisfied with the judgment, appealed to the Court of Appeal, Kano Judicial Division.

“At that point, the 1st and 2nd respondents (APGA and Victor Ike Oye) sought and were granted leave to be joined as interested parties at the Court of Appeal. However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal for lack of jurisdiction as all the issues in contention took place in Imo State and not Jigawa State,” Akande explained.