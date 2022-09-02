Antony, Akanji, Arthur, Others Move in Summer Window

DEADLINE DAY TRANSFERS

*Aubameyang’s switch from Barca to Chelsea was also on the card

The summer transfer window ended last night with Manchester United’s £82million signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax headlining the window.

The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to join one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” said Antony.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

Also headlining the Summer Transfer Window is the expected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected switch from Barcelona to Chelsea while Nigerian born Swiss defender, Manuel Akanji, also completed move to Manchester City amongst other transfers that happened on the deadline day.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for Barcelona after joining the Spanish club in February from Arsenal. As at close of the transfer window at 11pm, there was no official statement from either Camp Nou or Stamford Bridge on the deal.

According to 90min discussions veered away from a straight-cash deal for between Chelsea and Barca. A swap deal involving left-back Marcos Alonso is believed to be part of the £10m agreement.

The 33-year-old had a buyout clause of 100m euros(£83.4m) in his contract, but has only played eight minutes this season.

The former Gabonese forward scored 92 goals in 163 games in all competitions for Arsenal, but left on a free transfer after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta.

Elsewhere, Manchester City finalised the signing of centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The Swiss international had entered the final 12 months of his contract with Dortmund and moves to City for a fee of around £17million and has signed a five-year contract.

Akanji becomes City‘s fifth signing of the summer, following Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” Akanji said.

Liverpool also completed talk with Juventus over a loan deal for Brazilian midfielder Arthur, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Arthur is now due on Merseyside for his medical whilst the two clubs hammer out terms of the deal, which is set to include an option to buy should he impress during his time at Anfield.

Spain defender Hector Bellerin was re-sign for Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The deal also includes a substantial sell-on clause if Bellerin was to leave the Nou Camp.

The right-back, who joined Arsenal from Barca in 2011, spent last season on loan at La Liga side Real Betis.

The 27-year-old featured in pre-season but has not played in any of Arsenal’s five Premier League matches. Bellerin made 239 appearances for the London club.