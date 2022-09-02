Anambra Now Safe, Say Police

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State Police Command yesterday took stock of its achievements in the state, and declared that the state is now safe. Anambra had since last year fallen under the grip of criminals, who were popularly referred to as unknown gunmen. The criminals came close to stalling the governorship election in the state in November 2021, as most parts of the state were declared unsafe for political campaigns.

But the Police Commissioner (CP) Echeng Echeng, who addressed officers of the command in Awka yesterday, during a visit of the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 13 police command, AIG Umar Muri, declared that the state is now safe.

Echeng said: “We have registered a lot of successes in the fight against criminals. Most of the successes wouldn’t have been possible without your (Muri’s) advice.

“Our security situation continues to improve everyday, and it will continue to improve day after day. Many of those criminals who were referred to as unknown gunmen have been arrested, many guns have been recovered and vehicles recovered and given to their owners.

“The unknown gunmen are now known. May I also seize this opportunity to tell you that the masterminds of the Okija attack on police has been picked up by police with three of his friends and are today giving us clues about their operations. We lost two men during that attack.

“The morale of our men has been restored. When we came on board, morale was low,

but today morale is high and we are still building on it. we will continue, to ensure that our men will go about their job without being harassed by miscreants,” Echeng stated.

AIG Muri, who commended men and officers of the command on their efforts in fighting criminals, also commended their patriotism and untiring efforts in the ugly situation in the state, while also reiterating on the code of conduct for serving officers and men.

He stated that the zone was proud that Anambra State has curtailed criminal elements, adding that the IGP has made a lot of commitment to ensure the high moral of men of the force.

He listed some of the strategies to include kitting of men of the force, prompt salaries, renovation of four Police colleges and operational vehicles among others.

He said: “There are things we must take into cognisance in discharge of our duties. We must sustain the fight against criminals and taking the fight to their doorsteps.

“We must shun unlawful arrest and meddling in civil cases, you must fish out and ensure punishment of policemen who fraternize with criminals, you can only use firearm when the situation at hand is proportional to the use, and ensure justice and fairness prevail in all your dealings with members of the public at all times.”

To underscore the return of peace in the state, the command opened up access roads around the state police command to motorists and passersby.

Roads around the state police command’s headquarters in Awka were shut to motorists following attacks on various police facilities in the state.