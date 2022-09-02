AKISAN Honours Aity Dennis

Mary Nnah

Akwa Ibom gospel music star, Aity Dennis, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA (AKISAN) in the recently concluded AKISAN convention held in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

The award was in recognition of her contribution to the cultural heritage of Akwa Ibom State and the impact of her music career which spans over two decades.

The Convention which featured intellectual discourse, business, and cultural engagements provided a fitting platform for the high-ranking gospel music ambassador to lead the audience in praise of the Almighty.

Aity held the august audience of government officials and a section of the global community captive with her contemporary praise songs.

America holds an unstoppable fancy for Aity because the AKISAN Convention show was a pleasant stop in her summer tour of US cities which began in July with Celebrating Jesus Concert in Houston. Aity also engaged American gospel music devotees at the Adore Concert in Houston and the African Christian Fellowship.

Away from the AKISAN command performance, the multi-award-winning gospel crooner jetted into New York last week. Aity’s song,You Blow My Mind, broke the glass ceiling as the music was adopted as the theme song for the New York Festival of Praise held in Hudson, New York.

The artiste’s one-month music tour of US cities ended with loads of testimonies from her fans and audiences always yearning for more. Reliable sources have it that the indefatigable artiste is set to have a new video release on her arrival on the shores of Nigeria.