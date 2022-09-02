A’Ibom Deputy Gov Stresses Need for Revival of Reading Culture among Nigerians





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Moses Ekpo, has expressed worries over the current culture of reading in the country, which he said is in a state of decline.

Ekpo made the remark at a public presentation and launching of the book: ‘The People’s Right to Know’, authored by Bishop Prof Ahaziah Umanah, at Abak Local Government Area of the state.

This, he said, accounted for why book launches are not as popular as political rallies in the country anymore.

According to him, “The time has come for a massive revival of the reading culture in Nigeria, as books are vast sources of knowledge.”

He described books as credible change agents which can positively impact on character and perceptions while contributing to knowledge as well as shaping and influencing the worldview.

The deputy governor congratulated Prof. Umanah for the height he has attained, having written several books over the years through his untiring intellectual contributions, adding that he had lived up to his calling as a reputable communication scholar and clergy.

Ekpo said he was proud to be associated with the scholarly efforts of Umanah, and considered it a great honour to be chairman of the occasion.

Speaking earlier, Bishop Umanah gave an overview of the book, explaining that it was a book on socio-political, cultural, historical and humanistic commentaries aimed at challenging humanity to come to terms with the fact that the society seeks to function and excel peacefully.

He said the pursuit of power, righteousness, and wisdom was the most sought after attributes of humanity which are abundantly found in the word of God, which men had documented for eternal ownership and posterity in the Bible and other books.

The cleric said: “These are imperishable attributes made generously available in spoken broadcast, narrow casts mainly in words and stored for generations as ideas in books such as ‘The people’s right to know’.”

He further explained that the book contains ideas onto how Nigeria can exist viably with the necessary moral and political authority that ensure socio-political viability and sustainability.

The author added that the book is aimed at enhancing the capacity of Nigerians and their leaders in acquiring requisite power, righteousness and wisdom to restructure, live and lead peacefully and progressively.