86 Shortlisted for Alaafin Stool

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Head of Oyo Princes, popularly known as Baba Iyaji, Chief Mukaila Afonja, has submitted the names of 86 contestants for the vacant stool of Alaafin to the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Ayoola, who doubles as the regent of the town.



This was contained in a statement yesterday in Ibadan, by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye.

High Chief Ayoola, had summoned an emergency meeting of Oyo Mesi following the receipt of the names.



The statement read: “In attendance at the meeting was the Chairperson, Atiba Local Government, Alhaja Kafilat Olakojo. At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that all the contestants should, as a matter of utmost concern, attend a peace meeting on Saturday, 3rd of September, 2022, at the Agbala Ogun Hall, in the Palace.



“Thereafter, from next week Monday the 4th till Thursday, the 8th of September, 2022, 10 contestants will appear for interview on daily basis. There will be a break on Friday, as no interview will take place, to pave the way for the Jumat service.



“The interview will resume on Monday, the 12th and last till the 15th of September, 2022.”

The throne became vacant following the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who reigned for 52 years and died on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83 years.