Youths of A’Ibom Oil-rich Community Warn Tompolo, Others against  Securing Pipelines in their Territory

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Youths of Ibeno, an oil and gas rich community in Akwa Ibom State, have warned ex-militant warlord, Mr. Government Ekpemupolo a.ka. “Tompolo” and other militants to stay in otheir territory in the name of protecting pipelines.

As an oil producing local government area that host Exxonmobil, the youths said they do not need ex-militants to safeguard oil facilities that pass through their territory.

Speaking under the aegis of Ibeno Men-Clue Development Association, the youths expressed dismay over the award of N48 billion pipeline surveillance contracts to Tompolo by the federal government.

They maintained that the exclusion of Ibeno as host community to Exxonmobil was a gross violation of Local Content Act, the Petroleum Industry Act and other relevant oil and gas laws in the country.

A statement jointly signed by the coordinator of the association, Mr. Itam Nathaniel Ikotinye, and Chairman, Mr. Christopher Enyina Akpan, among seven others, the youths of the Ibeno community said they are capable of securing oil facilities in their land.

“We find it difficult to accept any intrusion or external aggression by way of adopting any named group as a sole contractor for the protection of oil and gas pipelines in the Niger Delta to the exclusion of Ibeno host community in Akwa Ibom State.

“Ibeno records the highest production of oil and gas in Nigeria, especially as this action is a negation of the provisions of the Local Content Act and other relevant oil and gas laws in Nigeria.

“We strongly view this action as an incident of marginalization and a conscious attempt by some groups to destabilize the Ibeno oil and gas host community of Akwa Ibom state who has suffered gas flaring and oil spillages for years now.

“We are demanding the inclusion of ibeno oil and gas community in the protection of oil and gas facilities passing through our communities.

“We shall resist any attempt by any militant or former militant groups or whatever name they might be called to parade themselves as members of Ibeno oil and gas community just for the purpose of grabbing the contract of oil and pipelineprotection to the detriment of Ibeno people who are suffering environmental degradation,” the statement warned.