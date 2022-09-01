Wike: Why Buhari Must Not Interfere in 2023 Elections

•Rivers governor challenges Makarfi to deliver Kaduna to PDP in 2023 elections

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to abide by his promise to Nigerians that he would not interfere in the 2023 general elections across the nation.

The Rivers State governor predicted that if the president renege on his pledge not to interfere with the conduct of the elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be destroyed.

Wike said this yesterday, during the flag-off of construction work of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State, performed by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. He urged president to ensure he leaves an enduring legacy of conducting free and fair election.

“I thank Mr. President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election,” he added.

The governor recalled that the APC-led federal government through the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, allegedly deployed the Nigerian Army to rig the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, which according to him was resisted by the people.

He said: “Thank God Mr. President for saying that you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. That means your party has no way to win.”

Wike also expressed doubt concerning the promise made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a better election to Nigerians.

“My problem is INEC, whether they will do what they said they will do. They are making promises now. I don’t know whether they will keep to it. If INEC will keep to the promises that Nigeria will get a better election, I will be so happy.

“Everybody will see with their eyes; Abuja does not vote. It is the people here that will vote.”

Wike stressed the need for those seeking votes from Rivers electorate to courageously tell them what they will eventually benefits from such electoral support.

“So, if you have given to Adamawa, you have given to Benue, you have given to Delta, would you not give Rivers? Is it just to collect our votes?” he asked.

The governor described as unfortunate the inability of some former military generals to use their contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency of America (CIA) to solve the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

Wike maintained that such generals should have been more concerned about the insecurity situation in the country, and resolve to use their CIA contacts to restoring peace across the country, instead of threatening him and his friends to succumb to their biddings.

“Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA in America and they can deal with us. I said listened, no problem. If you are close to America CIA, why don’t you use it to solve Boko Haram problem. Is it on my body you’ll use it?

“Nigeria has a serious problem and you are close to CIA, you know them as former generals, why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem.

“You want to use it to threaten me. Who are you that I should come and do your biddings? I say no to that. I will do the biddings of Nigerians not the biddings of few people who believe that if they are not there, it should be their children,” he added.

Performing the flag-off, the governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, noted the unparalleled leadership style and courage that Wike had wielded in providing enduring infrastructure for Rivers people.

Ikpeazu aligned with such determination and enthused that as leaders, they would continue to provide democratic dividends to people of their various states till the of their tenure in 2023.

Meanwhile, Wike has slammed the former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi for making some unfavorable statement against his personality on a national television.

Wilke advised the former Kaduna governor and someone he described as his “supposed friend” to ensure he delivers the party in the 2023 general elections to Kaduna.

The Rivers State Governor gave the advice Tuesday, during the inauguration of the sand-filled area and estate layout in Ogbum-Nu-Abali, Port Harcourt, performed by Enugu State governor, Ífeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Wike further advised that Makarfi should focus on the forth coming 2023 general election and how he would ensure victory for the PDP in Kaduna State, instead of joining to say uncanny things about him.

“Take it upon yourself that Kaduna falls to PDP. I don’t want to hear excuses that they rigged election or they didn’t rig election. That is what I’ve told everybody. In Kano, make sure PDP wins. In Niger, make PDP wins, in Jigawa, make sure PDP wins. If you win, then see whether PDP wins here or not. Its operation deliver your State. Don’t use anybody’s state to add up,” he explained.