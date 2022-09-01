  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Two Die, Eight Rescued as 3-Storey Building Collapses in Kano

Nigeria

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

 The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has declared that a three-storey building collapsed in a popular GSM market in Kano. 

The Kano Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Nura Abdullahi, said yesterday that two persons had died, while eight persons had been rescued and taken to specialist hospitals for treatment.

Abdullahi said: “When the incident occurred, we mobilised our rescue teams to the scene, and also deployed an excavator and pay loader to search for the people trapped inside the building.

“The building collapsed while additional stairs were being added as construction was ongoing.

“We called off the search operations after confirming that all the rubbles had been thoroughly searched without finding anybody inside the collapsed building.

“Our search and rescue operations team has concluded its primary assignment at the scene. I can confirm to you that the removal of rubbles is going on.” 

He said among the two persons that died in the disaster was an electricity worker who got electrocuted while trying to remove the wire from the pole.

He also said that six persons who sustained minor injuries had been treated and discharged, while one person with multiple fractures is still receiving treatment

