Techline Develops Software for Sales, Products Stock Taking 

Nosa Alekhogie

Techline Communications an information technology (IT) firm based in Surulere Lagos has introduced a home developed software for sales in the country.

Known as SalesLine Electronic Salesbook, the company looked at the peculiarities of the Nigerian business scape, and developed indigenous software to handle productivity better. Many business owners and managers who commended the SalesLine Electronic Sales book, said the solution would help to drive sales.

SalesLine Electronic Salesbook and Inventory management Solution eliminate paper-based processes in organizations’ sales and inventory management, manages sales and expenditure information and allows administrators make well-informed managerial decisions, thereby automating bookkeeping processes.

Speaking on the importance of the software to businesses in Nigeria, the Vice President, Sales at Techline Communications, Gbekele Iyanoluwa, said: “As we are living in the contemporary world. We need advancements in our existing systems. Companies Inventory and sales are in constant need of a single platform since manual inventory management comes with many issues. It requires a great deal of investment to handle orders from every deal channel freely and to perform routine manual stock checks so you can change your stock levels at any stage. The time it takes to accommodate this data can likewise prompt an absence of ongoing stock level visibility, postponements in setting orders when stock levels are low, stock outs, and lost deals. Additionally, that time would be better spent developing your company. Due to the time required to reconcile this information, real-time stock levels may not be visible; reordering may take longer when stock levels are low, and stockouts and lost sales may ensue.”

On the benefits of the software, Gbekele added that “It can save time, you can get rid of the boring paper work. It can help you in dealing with your selling and purchasing. It can help you for an easy flow of money and most important one is that it can satisfy your customer. The unique thing about this app is the way and manner in which the platform keeps track of everything including the quantity, the stock, capacity, product description sales history and every other information associated with the product with a single click.”