  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Sports Business Mogul, Noel Okorougo, Goes Home this Weekend

Sport | 3 mins ago

All roads will this weekend lead to Amokwe Amiyi, Oguduasa in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State where business mogul and sports financier, Noel Ugomba Okorougo, will be interred.

The sports philanthropist passed on June 8, 2022 in his Switzerland base after a battle with cancer.

Noel was appointed Nigeria sports ambassador by the Federal Government and was inducted into Nigeria’s Sports Hall of Fame after series of achievements in the sports sector one of which was a huge sponsorship by Nike which earned Nigeria money running into millions of dollars after the USA ’94 World Cup. 

He also got Nike to endorse many Nigerian players from which they earned fat payments. He once owned a football club in USA where he started sports marketing businesses and became known globally before he became withdrawn largely due to health challenges.

Service of Songs will be on Friday, September 2in his compound according to programme signed by Chudi Okorougo for the family. Interment will be on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.