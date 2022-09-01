  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Rivers Police Command Mourns Demise of DPO, Omoni

Nigeria | 47 mins ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command was thrown into mourning yesterday, following the sudden demise of its vibrant Divisional Police Officer, SP. Nnamdi Omoni.

THISDAY learnt that Omoni, who was the immediate past Rivers State’s Police Public Relations Officer, died on Tuesday evening at the Rivers State Teaching Hospital.

As at the time of this report, the cause of death have not been revealed but a privileged information to THISDAY had it that the DPO was in the office same day of incident but was rushed to the hospital when they noticed he was struggling for life at his residence. 

