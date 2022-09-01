R-Jolad Hospital Opens Modern Facility in Agege

– To offer accessible and quality medicare to Lagos residents

Mary Nnah

To accelerate healthcare delivery to residents of Lagos State, R-Jolad Hospital, a private multi-specialty healthcare enterprise, has opened a new, modern facility in Agege.

The facility, which is strategically located on Omotoye Estate Road, off the popular Mulero Bus Stop, Agege, combines a high standard of care with the latest treatments and technology in comfortable surroundings designed to improve healthcare delivery to our devoted and loyal patients in Lagos State.

Commenting on the new facility, the Chief Operating Officer, R-Jolad, Kola Oni stated that “R-Jolad is working with all stakeholders including government and HMOs to reverse the poor global ranking of Nigeria (163 out of 191 countries) in healthcare by bringing quality, affordable health services to our communities.

The Agege branch will provide a mix of mother and childcare, as well as specialist services. It is also equipped with well-equipped theatres, a modern laboratory and an X-Ray for investigations and diagnosis.

Oni noted that the task of providing quality healthcare for a growing population like Lagos cannot be left to the government alone as the resources of the state are needed in other areas such as education, infrastructural development and security.

In a similar vein, the Chief Medical Officer, R-Jolad, Dr. Abiola Fasina reiterated that the new facility was built to address the widening gap in accessing quality and affordable healthcare delivery in Lagos State. “At R-Jolad, we are focused on delivering care across different specialties, and partnering with other hospitals for referrals as the task of healthcare delivery is a joint one”.

R-Jolad Hospital was founded in Lagos in 1982 to provide quality and affordable healthcare services. Over the last four decades, R-Jolad Hospital has sustained a culture of continuous access to affordable healthcare services, expanding from less than 10 beds to 185 beds in its three locations of Gbagada, Isolo and Agege.

Founded by Dr. Funsho Oladipo, R-Jolad combines a passion for care with affordable service models in comfortable surroundings designed to promote healing.

R-Jolad Agege offers Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Internal medicine, General Surgery, and Cardiology, alongside Radiology (X-Ray, Ultrasound, Scan) and Laboratory services.