Police ‘ll not Tolerate Indolence, Anambra CP Tells Newly Promoted Officers

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, has said the state  Police Command will not tolerate any form of indolence from errant officers.

Echeng gave the warning while addressing officers of the state Police Command, who were promoted from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP).

The commissioner said the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alkali Baba, was working hard to reposition the force, and that in Anambra State, he is not relenting to ensure that all personnel of the force in the command conformed with the goal of attaining a repositioned force.

“Today, we are here to decorate 39 of you, who were promoted from DSP to SP. The IG deemed you fit for this promotion, after the approval of the Police Service Commission.

“These authorities have all your details, and have looked into your efforts in the force and found you worthy to be promoted.

“You may receive new postings from today, and wherever your posting takes you to, you need to serve the police well. The force will not tolerate any form of ill behaviours from you. What the IG has been doing through promotion and other welfare packages is to ensure that your morale is high, so we will not tolerate less from you.”

The Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who moderated the decoration exercise, stated that the high number of promoted officers from Anambra State showed that the efforts of men and officers of the command in the fight against crime have not gone unnoticed.

