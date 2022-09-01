Police Arrest Two Vigilance Group Members  for  Allegedly Raping Married Woman in Bauchi





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Two vigilantes, Babangida Shehu, 30, and Lawali, 30, have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly raping a married woman.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in statement yesterday, said the suspects committed the crime at Dogon-ruwa village of Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

He said on August 25, 2022, at about 0200 hours, the two suspects conspired and stormed the house of one Alhaji Gare, armed with Dane-guns, and broke into his wife’s room, one Hadiza Alhaji, (not real name).

According to the PPRO, the suspects asked after her husband’s whereabouts but she told them that he was not at home, adding that thereafter, they threatened her with a gun and had canal knowledge of her which she succumbed to out of fear.

“Discreet investigation has commenced in earnest. The victim was evacuated to the General Hospital Ningi for medical examination, and confirmed the penetration.

“During the investigation, the suspects voluntary confessed to the commission of the crime. The exhibits recovered from the suspects included two Dane-guns. The commissioner of police has directed that the suspects be charged to court,” The PPRO said.

Wakil also said the Command had also arrested one 27-year-old man for raping a three-year-old girl.

He said on August 24, 2022, at about 1100rs, one Mato Yohannah, 27, from Jimbin Village of Ganjuwa Local Government Area was arrested by police detectives of Ganjuwa Police Divisional headquarters after he had canal knowledge of Sara Ezra, 3, of Jimbin village, Ganjuwa LGA.

The , who stated that during the investigation, the suspect confessed to raping the minor for the second time, added that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.